Chennai-based niche bike-maker Royal Enfield is set to add colors to its Thunderbird range in India. But it is not just the new color shades that have got the auto world excited. There is something more to the news. While Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X have been hogging the headlines for the past couple of months, their launch in the country is finally upon us. Mark the date. It is Wednesday, February 28.

A lot has already been written about the new Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X starting from the new features to its color scheme. And as motoring enthusiasts continue to get chance after chance to revel in the new peppy Thunderbird X range through several spy shots, the latest are images making the rounds following the leaked brochure of the models.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X, Thunderbird 350X-What is new?

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X are the latest quirky versions of the company's classic cruiser Thunderbird. The most notable upgrade in the new Thunderbird X range is its candy colors. Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield has hardly tried bright colors in the past, and the most recent was the Classic 350 Redditch series in 2016. And now, in 2018, Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X.

According to the leaked brochures of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X twins, the models will get Whimsical White, Drifter Blue, Getaway Orange and Roving Red color options. The bright color will feature only at the fuel tank while the rest of the body parts of the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X will get black color treatment.

Interestingly, the Thunderbird X range will be the only Royal Enfield bikes with factory fitted alloy wheels. The Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X will feature 9-spoke blacked-out alloy with wide handle handlebar and the new seats will get body-colored contrast stitching.

The cycle parts and the engine of the Thunderbird will not see any changes in the Thunderbird X range too. While the Thunderbird 350X will get the 346cc single-cylinder mill which can churn out 19.8bhp of power and a peak torque of 28Nm, the bigger Thunderbird 500X will come powered by the 499cc single-cylinder mill that generates 27bhp of power and 41Nm of torque. Both engines will come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The X range of Thunderbird motorcycles will get disc brakes at the front and rear as standard. Although ABS was expected, the latest reports suggest that it is unlikely in the X range. Coming to the pricing of the model, rumors suggest that the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X will be priced at Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi