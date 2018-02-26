Royal Enfield, the classic and cruiser bike specialist of the country, is inching closer to the launch of Thunderbird 350X and 500X. The glamorized version of the cruiser bike will enter the market on February 28. However, the company has failed to keep the brochure and price details secret.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X will be priced at Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively, reports Financial Express. If the report is anything to go by, the jazzed up version of the Thunderbird twins are around Rs 10,000 premium over the regular Thunderbird 350 and 500 models.

Both Thunderbird 350X and 500X have already been spotted at Royal Enfield dealerships while the leaked brochure gives more details of the models. The highlight of the X range is obviously snazzy color opions. Royal Enfield will offer new motorcycle twins in Whimsical White, Drifter Blue, Getaway Orange and Roving Red options with all the other cycle parts come bathed in black color. The combination seems to be taken inspiration from the Classic 350 Redditch series, Royal Enfield launch in the end of 2016.

The bright colour will feature only at the fuel tank. The engine, exhaust, and suspension get black color treatment. The X range of Thunderbirds will be the only Royal Enfield bikes with factory fitted alloy wheels. The 9-spoke blacked-out unit comes with pin stripes and it blends seamlessly with the overall blackout theme of the motorcycles.

In addition, Thunderbird 350X and 500X will be equipped with wide and wide handle handlebar in place of an upright unit. The new seats look wide and it flaunts body colored contrast stitching. The integrated rear grab rail, again in black, seems to have taken inspiration from the Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Royal Enfield has not touched the engine and cycle parts. The Thunderbird 350X will feature the 346cc single-cylinder mill which can churn out 19.8bhp of power and a peak torque of 28Nm. The bigger Thunderbird 500X will be powered by the 499cc single-cylinder mill that generates 27bhp of power and 41Nm of torque. Both engines will come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The X range of Thunderbird motorcycles will be get disc brakes at the front and rear as standard while ABS is not expected. The first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature ABS will be the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins due in India in mid-2018.

Image source: Rushlane