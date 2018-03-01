Royal Enfield has launched two new urban cruisers — Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X — in India. The new factory-built, custom looking motorcycles come with a starting price of Rs 1.56 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Thunderbird X, available in 350cc and 500cc variants, is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company from Wednesday, February 28. The Chennai-based niche bike maker's new models stand out with their vibrant colors.

Giving a new twist to the company's classic styled cruiser Thunderbird, the new motorcycles will be available in four new colors – Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the Thunderbird 500X and Whimsical White and Roving Red for the Thunderbird 350X.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, Thunderbird 500X — Styling and Features

The Thunderbird X is first in Royal Enfield range to get alloy wheels. The bright colors of the cruisers just add to the overall appearance of the models. The Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X have been designed to resonate with the new-age motorcyclists', boasting a bold yet sporty design treatment with an overall blacked-out theme and contrasting bright-colored tanks.

The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tires, 'gunslinger' styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard for a cluttered look. The blacked-out theme has also been carried over to parts like the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators, and grab-rail.

The vibrant colors of the tank blend well with other elements of the motorcycle, such as the stitching on the seat and rim-tapes on the wheels. The new flat handlebar is another notable feature of the new candy. The motorcycles are also equipped with disc brakes, both in front and rear.

The engines of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird remain unchanged. The Thunderbird 500X is powered by a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine with electronic fuel injection system and produces maximum power of 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and s 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm. Thunderbird 350X, on the other hand, comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twin-spark, 346cc engine tuned to develop a maximum power of 19.8 bhp at 5250 rpm and torque of 28 Nm at 4000 rpm.

Royal Enfield will continue to sell the current range of Thunderbird cruisers along with the newly launched Thunderbird 500X and 350X. The new models have started arriving at the showrooms of the company and the deliveries are expected begin soon.

The Thunderbird 500X is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh while the smaller sibling Thunderbird 350X costs Rs 1.56 lakh (All prices ex-showroom Delhi).