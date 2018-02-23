The cruiser and leisure biking specialist of the country, Royal Enfield, is all set to add some bling to its Thunderbird range. The Chennai-based automaker may soon launch Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X that thrusts on blacked out theme and vivacious color options.

Both Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X have already been spied at an unidentified service center of Royal Enfield at the beginning of this year while there was no clarity over the launch. Emerging reports confirms Royal Enfield will launch both motorcycles on February 28, next Wednesday.

The most striking addition in the X range of Thunderbird will be the bright color options similar to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch series. The spy images indicate Thunderbird 350X will be offered in bright red and white while the Thunderbird 500X will be available in bright yellow as well as blue. The paint will adorn only at the fuel tank as rest of the parts comes bathed in black. The engine, exhaust, and suspension get black color treatment. The headlamp and tail-lamp boast off LED daytime running light front and an LED finish at the rear.

The Thunderbird 350X and 500X will be equipped with new and wide handle handlebar. The new seats look wide and integrated rear grab rail setup seems to have taken inspiration from the Harley-Davidson Street 750. Once launched, X range of Thunderbirds will be the only Royal Enfield bikes with factory fitted alloy wheels. The 9-spoke blacked-out unit blends seamlessly with the overall blackout theme of the motorcycles.

Both bikes will be powered by the same engines as their regular counterparts. While the Thunderbird 350X will feature the 346cc single-cylinder mill which can churn out 19.8bhp of power at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm, the bigger Thunderbird 500X will be powered by the 499cc single-cylinder mill that generates 27bhp of power and 41Nm of torque. Both engines will come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Cycle parts of the new motorcycle will also remain the same. Disc brakes will be standard at the front and rear while ABS is not expected. The first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature ABS will be the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins due in mid-2018.

The X range of Thunderbird models is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the regular models which are priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (350cc) and Rs 1.90 lakh (500cc), ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Source: Gaadiwaadi