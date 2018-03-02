Royal Enfield Motorcycles is known as the specialist of classic and cruiser bikes in the country and its range are quite popular among the long-distance riders. They carry simple and old-school design approach while the newly launched Thunderbird 350X and the Thunderbird 500X is a detour.

The Chennai-based bike maker has added the much-needed zing to the X range of Thunderbird motorcycles. Priced at Rs 1.56 lakh for the 350cc version and Rs 1.98 lakh for the 500cc version, the X range of Thunderbird urban cruisers are designed targeting the city dwellers.

We have compiled a list of top 7 things you need to know about the Thunderbird X range.

1. The highlight of Royal Enfield Thunderbird X is the vibrant color options perfectly contrasting against the blacked out cycle parts. There are 4 colors on offer - Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue on the 500X, and Whimsical White and Roving Red on the 350X.

2. The Thunderbird X range are the only bikes that come with factory fitted alloy wheels and tubeless tires in Royal Enfield's stable. The additions are definitely custom-inspired.

3. Royal Enfield Thunderbird X range of bikes comes with disc brakes, both in front and rear while it lacks Anti-lock Brake System (ABS). First Royal Enfield bike with ABS will the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins.

4. Royal Enfield has also worked on the ergonomics of the Thunderbird to make it more user-friendly for urban riders. These include new flat handlebar in place for easier maneuverability.

PR Handout

5. The seat in the Thunderbird X is a single piece unit against the regular Thunderbird bikes. The 'gunslinger' styled seat is coupled with a newly integrated grab-rail. There is no back support for the pillion.

6. The Thunderbird X's digital-analog twin-pod instrument cluster also gets the blacked-out treatment with a chrome garnish around the dials. The black color treatment is applied to the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover and indicators as well.

7. Royal Enfield has left the engines untouched. The Thunderbird 500X is powered by a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine with electronic fuel injection system that produces 27.2bhp of power and 41.3 Nm torque while the Thunderbird 350X with a single cylinder 346cc engine tuned to develop 19.8bhp of power and 28Nm of torque.