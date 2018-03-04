Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based niche bike maker continues to witness positive sales in the market. The company, which captured the fantasy of the Indian motor lovers with the classic styled cruisers, recorded a growth of 25 percent in its sales in February 2018.

Eicher-owned Royal Enfield sold 73,077 units of motorcycles in the second month of 2018 compared to 58,439 units in February 2017. With sales of 71354 units in India, the export of the company in February 2018 stood at 1,723 units.

The staggering sales of Royal Enfield, a leader in the cruiser segment has been powered by its current line-up that includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models with 350 and 500cc displacements, Continental GT 535cc cafe racer and the purpose-built Himalayan powered by a new LS410 engine.

Royal Enfield posted its best ever performance in the quarter ended in December 2017 selling 206,736 motorcycles recording growth of 18.9 percent. Royal Enfield also posted highest ever net quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 2,269 crore for Q3 2017-18, a growth of 23.7 percent over the corresponding period last year.

The company expanded its Thunderbird range in India in February adding the new Thunderbird X models. Available in two variants, the Thunderbird 350X and 500X, the new models are factory-built, custom-inspired motorcycle for urban explorers.

The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tires, a first for Royal Enfield. Other features include grabrail, shortened rear mudguard and blacked-out theme for the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators, and grab-rail. The Thunderbird X comes in four new colors – Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the Thunderbird 500 X and Whimsical White and Roving Red for the Thunderbird 350 X. The motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.98 lakh and priced at Rs 1.56 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).