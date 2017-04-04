Royal Enfield, the Chennai based bike maker enjoys an iconic status among the biking fraternity in India. The Eicher Motors-owned brand is the oldest existing motorcycle brand from India. As part of brand building, the company had started promoting riding gears and apparels in its dealerships across the country. However, it seems some of the apparels were imported from Pakistan and that has not gone well with some customers.

Royal Enfield has been importing and selling leather jackets and leather gloves from a manufacturer based in Sialkot, Pakistan. Pilot Sewing Corporation makes fashion jackets, racer gloves, bike pants and leather vests for many bike makers and Royal Enfield is one of their recipients.

Some people took to Twitter to express disapproval of Royal Enfield's business relations with Pakistan-based riding apparel maker. A user named Mrityunjay Singh tweeted "Royal Enfield, U couldnt find any other country to import ur gear? So Pakistan have been killing India soldiers n ur giving dem business." Another micro-blog user Vikrant Kumar commented "Dear Royal Enfield, I am shocked to know that, you are sourcing your gears from Pakistan. Of all countries why Pakstan?."

The company has started selling the biking apparel range in 2013 after the launch of the Continental GT bike, reports MoneyControl. Beside sales in brand stores, these apparels are now available in Flipkart as well. The leather jackets and leather gloves are priced at Rs 8,500 and Rs 2,500 respectively in India and is cheaper to make in Pakistan.

