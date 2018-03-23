Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship motorcycle twins — Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The 650cc twins are first destined to European markets while India launch will not be very far.

Emerging reports indicate Royal Enfield is planning to launch the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in its home market after April 2018. The company is expected to open bookings for the twin models mid-April onwards.

Though the bikemaker is tight-lipped about the pricing, we expect the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 will be offered at over Rs 2.5 lakh. In that case, the new twin models will be the priciest offering from Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield has gone beyond its comfort zone for the new bikes, starting with the all-new engine. The 650cc mill is also the most advanced engine from the company and first twin cylinder motor after about 25 years in the company's history.

The new mill is a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed jointly by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. It develops 47bhp of power and 52Nm of torque mated to a five-speed transmission.

In terms of design, the Interceptor 650 has a timeless classic design. It is a mile-munching highway cruiser and hence, the motorcycle has a relaxed and upright riding position. The rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, twin shock absorbers, 18-inch spoke wheels as well as twin upswept exhausts, all celebrating the essence of original Interceptor that was on sale in the 1970s.

The Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer and it is identical to the existing single-cylinder Continental GT 535. Ahead of the arrival of Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield has now halted the sales of Continental GT 535cc engine in India.