Millenium Motorcycles, the UK dealer of Royal Enfield, has announced the starting of the bookings for the new Interceptor 650 Twin, which is expected to be launched in Europe by April 2018. Unveiled at EICMA 2017, the new Interceptor 650 comes with classic styling that is reminiscent of the original Interceptor.

It is now open for bookings with a choice of three colours: Orange Crush, Ravishing Red and Silver Spectre. The dealership is accepting bookings for an amount of £100 (around Rs 8,500). The estimated price of the new motorcycle is £6,000 (around Rs 5.14 lakh).

Powering the new RE motorcycle is a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled 648cc parallel twin-cylinder engine developed by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams.

Royal Enfield claims the new mill has been engineered precisely to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs.

The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque, mated to six-speed transmission.

The Interceptor has a classing design and a relaxed and upright riding position. The rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, twin shock absorbers, 18-inch spoke wheels as well as twin upswept exhausts add to its look.

Royal Enfield had also showcased Continental GT 650 at the motor show in Milan.

The Continental GT 650 retains its central cafe racer character while bringing in new engineering and design improvements. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650, while offering completely different ergonomics and style.

Royal Enfield is expected to bring the new 650 twins to India after its launch in markets like Europe. The Chennai-based bikemaker showcased the twins at Rider Mania in Goa and the bookings in India are expected to begin by April 2018.