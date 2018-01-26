Chennai-based bike maker Royal Enfield's most anticipated model for 2018 in India is the Interceptor 650. The motorcycle made global debut at EICMA show in Milan in November 2017 followed by India debut at the Rider Mania in Goa, the same month.

Now, a unit of the Interceptor 650 has been spotted near Oragadam, Chennai while on the test, reports Rushlane. This indicates India launch of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is not far. The motorcycle is destined for European markets first, followed by in India. Reports claim Royal Enfield will launch the motorcycle in mid-2018 and bookings will be open from April 2018 for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

The Interceptor 650 and its café racer sibling, the Continental GT 650 are powered by a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine jointly developed by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai team. The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque. Royal Enfield claims the new mill has been precisely engineered to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs.

The Interceptor 650 rekindles the idea of the 1960's fun and relaxed motorcycles. Interceptor has a timeless classic design and it is clear that the designers have kept the looks of 2017 Interceptor as close as possible to its predecessor. The motorcycle has an upright and relaxed riding position. The rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, twin shock absorbers, 18-inch spoke wheels as well as twin upswept exhausts, all celebrating the essence of original Interceptor sold during the 1970s.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is fitted with a telescopic 41mm front fork at the front while the rear gets Twin coil-over shocks. 320mm disc at front and 240mm disc at the rear will take care of braking along with ABS.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is expected to be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in India.