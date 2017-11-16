You probably must have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new 650 Twins of the Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield in India. So were we.

However, this wait might get a trifle longer, or at least that is what new reports portend. The newly-unveiled Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are expected to be launched in India some time in 2018.

But will India be its first destination? Sadly, no. Royal Enfield did say when they unveiled the new 650 Twins at the EICMA Motor Show that the Europe markets would be the first to get on the saddle of new the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Thereafter, the rest of the markets will get their chance to embrace the latest offering from the legendary bike-maker.

Also read: Bajaj to add new motorcycle brand in 2018; could make 110cc and 125cc models

A fresh report by MotorOctane claims the India launch of the 650cc motorcycles will happen only in the second half of 2018, although production will commence in the country well before that, but for the export markets.

The Continental GT 750 comes with a bigger engine in the body of the already popular Continental GT sold in India and abroad.

On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 is a new model that comes with classic styling reminiscent of the original Interceptor.

Powering the new RE motorcycles is a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams.

Royal Enfield claims the new mill has been engineered precisely to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs. The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will be available in three colour options — Orange Crush, Ravishing Red and Silver Spectre, and the Continental GT 650 will come in Ice Queen, Sea Nymph and Black Magic colours.