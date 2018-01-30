Royal Enfield's new Himalayan Sleet is all set to go on sale in India on Tuesday, January 30. The new version of the Himalayan, Sleet, comes pre-fitted with the Explorer Kit -- an assortment of Royal Enfield accessories. It will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 2.12 lakh (on-road Chennai) exclusively on royalenfield.com/himalayansleet.

Unfortunately, only 500 of these fully-kitted motorcycles will be available. The company has already opened the registration for the new Himalayan Sleet from January 12 to 30 and the enthusiasts registered online will be able to participate on the sale on January 30 and served on a 'first-come-first-serve' basis.

Sure tricks to get the new Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet on January 30

● Users need to register on royalenfield.com/himalayansleet between January 12th and 30th 2018 ● Post registration, users will be given a unique code, which would be required to participate in the sale ● On January 30, the day of the sale, users need to login to the website and proceed to make a payment of Rs 5,000 to book the pre-fitted Himalayan Sleet motorcycle + Explorer Kit.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet

The new Himalayan Sleet gets new colours and pattern in shades of grey, taking inspiration from the mountains. It comes with Explorer Kit, which includes two 26 litres water resistant aluminium panniers, off-road style aluminium handlebar with a cross brace for added strength, handlebar end weights for additional protection, and a powder-coated finish engine guard.

It comes powered by the 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which is tuned to dish out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.