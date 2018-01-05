Chennai-based motorcycle-maker Royal Enfield forayed into the adventure touring motorcycle segment with the launch of the Himalayan in February 2015. The Eicher Motors-owned company recently updated the motorcycle with fuel injection mill while colour options remained only two: Snow (white) and Granite (black).

Now a unit of the Himalayan draped in camouflaged paint has been spotted at an unidentified dealership stockyard. The paint scheme is reminiscent of the limited-edition Classic Camo that Royal Enfield used to sell some years ago.

The new colour combination seems to be inspired by the snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayan mountain range. It is expected to be launched as a limited-edition model with a slight increase from the base price of Rs 1.66 lakh, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Soon after the launch of Himalayan in 2015, there were many reliability complaints about the product by users. Royal Enfield claims the new Himalayan FI has rectified all the issues with the bike. The company claims the new version has a linear power delivery, lesser vibrations and no backfire, complimented with better acceleration.

The Himalayan is powered by a BS-IV compliant 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with five-speed transmission.

Built on a double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in-house company Harris Performance, the Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper.

The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm.

More powerful Royal Enfield Himalayan in the pipeline

During an interview with Motorcycle Magazine last year, Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Eicher Motors, had opened up about the future plans of Royal Enfield. Lal admitted there is demand for a bigger-engined Himalayan, not just for export markets but also from the home country India.

"We have selected which models we will be making bigger and more powerful versions of that we have today, and the Himalayan is one of those – but because our Indian customer says so, not anyone overseas," the publication quoted Lal as saying.

Source: TeamBHP