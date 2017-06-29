The sales of Royal Enfield's adventure tourer Himalayan was put on hold in India since April 2017, suggest the emerging reports. The arrival of the new BS-IV version of the model could have prompted the company to halt the sales. The company is expected to launch the new Himalayan with Fuel injection (FI) in India soon.

Rushlane claims not a single unit of the Himalayan was sold from April in the country. The Himalayan has been under fire since its launch in March 2016.

The Himalayan had come under severe criticisms and unspecified units were recalled to rectify issues ranging from engine noise, hard gear shift, stand gap to change of sari guard. With the new avatar of the Himalayan, Royal Enfield will look to sort over.

The BS-III models were powered by a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that can develop 24.5bhp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm torque between 4,000 and 4,500rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

The same engine will do the duty in the new model. Built on double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in-house company Harris Performance, Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. 2017 Himalayan will get BS-IV complaint engine with fuel injection technology.

