It looks like the motor enthusiasts in India will finally see the new Royal Enfield Himalayan on the road from September. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, the launch of the new Himalayan has been scheduled for early September and the deliveries are likely to commence by mid-September.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan, the purpose-built motorcycle from the niche bike maker has not been on sale since April as the company put a break ahead of the arrival of the new BS-IV version of the model. Although the bookings for the Himalayan are still underway, there was no word on the deliveries of the model. A report of IndianAutosBlog claims that the new BS-IV Himalayan will carry an estimated price tag of Rs 2 lakh (on-road Delhi).

The Himalayan, which drew flak for a number of quality issues ranging from engine noise, hard gearshift, stand gap to change of sari guard is expected to restore the trust with the new version. The BS-IV version of the Himalayan, which is currently being tested on the public roads, will also gain FI (fuel injection). Besides the engine upgrade, the rest of the features of the Himalayan will remain the same as the current model. The Himalayan is powered by 411-cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. There might be a slight change in the engine output with the BS-IV upgrade and FI.

Built on a double-cradle chassis designed, the Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers ground clearance of 220mm.

Source: IAB