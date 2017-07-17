Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield is reportedly bracing to introduce a new BS-IV version of its purpose-built tourer Himalayan for the India market soon. The Himalayan, which drew flak for a number of quality issues ranging from engine noise, hard gearshift, stand gap to change of sari guard, has not been on sale in the country since April this year as it is for an upgrade of its engine to BS-IV version.

A recent report of TeamBHP suggests that the launch of the new BS-IV version of the Himalayan will happen soon and the deliveries of the model are expected to commence in August. The bookings for the Himalayan are already open. The Himalayan, which is getting a new BS-IV version, is also expected to live up to the expectations of bikers in the country. With the launch of the 2017 version of the Himalayan, Royal Enfield could also be looking at sorting the quality-related issues of the adventure tourer.

The BS-IV version of the Himalayan, which is currently being tested on the public roads, will also gain FI (fuel injection). Besides the engine upgrade, the rest of the features of the Himalayan will remain the same as the current model. The Himalayan is powered by 411-cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. There might be a slight change in the engine output with the BS-IV upgrade and FI.

Built on a double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in-house company Harris Performance, Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers ground clearance of 220mm.

Royal Enfield Himalayan's price is also not to see any change as the company recently revised the prices of its models following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Himalayan is now priced at Rs 1,84,154, up by Rs 2,717 from Rs 1,81,437 pre-GST price (all prices ex-showroom Chennai).

Source: TeamBHP