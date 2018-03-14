Eicher-owned motorcycle brand Royal Enfield has now set foot in Argentina, the second biggest motorcycle market in Latin America. Royal Enfield launched its first flagship store in the heart of Buenos Aires at Avenida Del Libertador 3344, Vicente Lopez, commencing its full operation, including sales, spares, and service.

Argentina is the third country after Brazil and Colombia in the Latin American region to have an exclusive Royal Enfield store. The company has appointed Grupo Simpa as its official dealer-partner for Argentina to look after all market development and support activities such as marketing and after sales for the brand in the country.

"Royal Enfield is the fastest growing motorcycle brand in the world. Our approach in international markets has been to focus on key cities that strongly influence the motorcycling and lifestyle culture in the country. Our fast-growing network of flagship stores is now present in nodal cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and Melbourne to name a few. More recently our focus has been on fast emerging motorcycle markets, like South East Asia and Latin America," said Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President – Royal Enfield.

In Argentina, four models will be available - the iconic Bullet (500cc), the Classic (500cc), the Continental GT (535cc) cafe racer and Himalayan (410cc) - purpose-built for adventure and touring.

Royal Enfield motorcycles have their presence in more than 50 countries worldwide through 540+ dealerships and 36 exclusive brand stores in cities such as Milwaukee, London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Medellin, Dubai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, and now Buenos Aires.

The company sold more than 660,000 units globally in FY 2016-17 and intends to ramp-up its production capacity to up to 900,000 motorcycles by end of 2018 to meet its increasingly rising global demands.

The product line‐up in India includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement along with Himalayan. The company recently added new sporty Thunderbird X models to its portfolio in the country.