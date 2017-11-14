Rider Mania, the latest edition of 'annual pilgrimage' of Royal Enfield enthusiasts is set to take place from November 17 to 20 at Vagator in Goa. Nearly 6,000 riders have already registered for the three-day fiesta, known as the biggest rendezvous of Royal Enfield fans.

It looks like the Royal Enfield fans cannot afford to miss the 2017 edition. Sources close to Royal Enfield who prefers anonymity informed International Business Times, India that the new flagship motorcycles of the company, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, will make India debut this weekend.

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the new twin models at the EICMA show in Milan on November 7. The participants of the Rider Mania can have the opportunity to touch and feel the new motorcycle models. The thud-thud of Royal Enfield's new parallel-twin 650cc engine will be one of the highlights of this year's event.

The new Interceptor 650 captures the essence of the classic mile munching bikes which the Royal Enfield produced in the 1960s and 70s when it was a fully British entity. On the other hand, the new Continental GT 650 is a café racer which is a quite popular bike segment in global markets.

Both motorcycles are powered by a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed jointly by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque.

Coming back to Rider Mania, the three-day festival has an array of motorcycling events, talks and competitions. The event comprises of custom motorcycling exhibition, motorcycling art shows, dirt track race and trials. Rider Mania will also provide a chance to try the authentic Goan cuisine.