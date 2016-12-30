It looks like Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield will soon update its Classic 350 range in India with new colour choices.

A set of spy shots of the Classic 350 donned in new colours have started doing the rounds on the internet, indicating that the Royal Enfield would add new colours to the range. It is not clear whether the other models like Bullet, highway cruiser Thunderbird and Continental GT cafe racer are also in the line for the new updates. From the images shared by Rushlane, features in the retro street model Classic remains the same as the current model except new colours like Red, Blue and Green.

From what we hear, the new range of Royal Enfield has already started reaching showrooms and the company in all likelihood is expected to announce the launch in New Year. Currently, the Classic 350 comes in six colour options—Mint, Ash, Chestnut, Lagoon, Silver and Black.

First launched in 2009, Royal Enfield Classic 350 has seen steady increase in its sales. The vehicle has a current waiting period of up to six months. The Classic 350 is powered by 346cc Twin spark single cylinder engine that develops 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The motorcycle has been priced at around Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi.

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield had updated its existing product line-up in India with new colours in 2016. The company had introduced new colours for Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird and Continental GT cafe racer.