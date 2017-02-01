Remember, we told you about the new DC Design's custom-made CarbonShot kit for Royal Enfield bikes in early January? Well, it looks like DC Design's new sub-brand, the DC2, crafted specially for two-wheelers, is set to take it to the next level.

Also read: 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS reaches showrooms; misses out on ABS?

After introducing the CarbonShot kit in black colour, the DC2 has now announced the launch of two new shades in the kit, which patrons of the Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield may fall in love with instantly.

DC Design's CarbonShot kit is now also available in Admiral Blue and Cardinal Red colours, along with the black shade. The customisation kit is now offered for the Royal Enfield Classic 350cc and 500cc bikes with a price tag of Rs 76,000, in addition to the price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350/ 500. The kit includes all-LED headlamp and front indicators in billet casing, along with leather and steel single rider seat and integrated LEDs for tail light and rear indicators.

Other custom-made features are carbon rear fender and micro fender, billet aluminium and carbon mixed battery cover and fuel tank cover made of billet, chrome and carbonfibre. The bookings for DC2 CarbonShot are open for Rs 25,000 and delivery is expected to commence by June. The new kit can also be purchased at iCustomMadeIt website.

DC Design, a firm owned by Dilip Chhabria, is expected to extend the customisation options to other Royal Enfield bikes in the near future.