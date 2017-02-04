If your thoughts still hover around DC Design's new sub-brand for the two-wheeler customisation showcasing their new colour range for Royal Enfield's most selling Classic bikes, you could be in for a bigger surprise. The DC2 is back in news with a new Green colour scheme that has been christened Dark Moss.

DC Design, a popular name for remodelling cars, ventured into the field of two-wheeler personalisation with the CarbonShot kit for Royal Enfield's Classic bikes. The CarbonShot kit was initially available only in black colour. The Admiral Blue and Cardinal Red colours were later added to the list. And now it looks like DC2 does not want to leave any stone unturned to attract buyers and has added a new colour.

Patrons of Royal Enfield are said to have fallen in love with the new kit. It is now being offered for the 350cc and 500cc Classic bikes and may soon be extended for other models of Royal Enfield. The company's product line‐up includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacements, Continental GT 535cc café racer and the Himalayan.

DC Design's CarbonShot kit comes with a price tag of Rs 76,000, in addition to the price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350/ 500. It is now available for bookings at the stores of DC for a down payment of Rs 25,000. Delivery is expected to start by June.