Royal Enfield has announced an online sale of 15 units of limited edition Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles that were part of National Security Guards' motorcycle expedition 'Fight Against Terror' ride in September. To be decorated with a unique NSG insignia, the sale of special bikes will go online on December 13 on www.royalenfield.com/bravehearts.

The motorcycles will be sold at a special price of Rs 1.90 lakh and the entire proceeds from the sale will go to Prerna, a not-for-profit initiative supported by NSG for differently abled children.

Interested? This is what you need to do

1. Users need to register on www.royalenfield.com/bravehearts prior to the sale date of December 13 and select the motorcycle they wish to purchase. Registration is open now.

2. Post registration, users will be given a unique code which would be required to participate in the sale

3. On the sale day, users need to login to the website and proceed to make a payment of Rs 15,000 to book their motorcycle of choice. The format of sales will be 'first-come-first-serve.

To make the 15 motorcycle units more special and unique, Royal Enfield has added a special insignia commemorative of the ride and the journey undertaken by the commandos across India. Covering over 8,000km across the length and breadth of India on these motorcycles, 15 Braveheart Black Cat NSG Commandos rode the motorcycle in Kolkata, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad and Chennai bases. The expedition spread the message of collective responsibility towards fighting terror among citizens before culminating at the NSG headquarters in Manesar, Haryana, on October 16.

Royal Enfield had launched the Classic 500 Stealth Black on September 7 for Rs 2,05,213 (on-road Chennai). The motorcycle comes bathed in matt black finish giving it a sturdy, mean and masculine look. The motorcycles are also equipped with front and rear disc brakes.