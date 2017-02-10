In June 2016, Royal Enfield showcased Dirty Duck, a custom off-road inspired Continental GT model, and Mo'Powa, a dragster inspired custom model based on the Classic GT. Recently, Pune based DC Design showcased a custom-made CarbonShot kit for Royal Enfield motorcycles. The latest to join the band wagon is a Spaniard named Jesus de Juan.

Also read: This is Royal Enfield Conti GT-Turbo and it develops 13bhp over the original Continental GT

Commissioned by Royal Enfield Spain, Juan made a custom motorcycle based on Royal Enfield Classic 500 christened as Green Fly. Juan's custom bike takes inspiration from the Mo'Pawa and Dirty Duck displayed at the Wheels and Wave, France in the year 2016. As the name suggests the motorcycle wears a green shade and it has been converted into an off-road ready bike.

Juan has chosen the frame of the Continental GT for Green Fly since it is more modern and easy for modifications. The upper section of the frame has been reworked to fit in Classic 500's engine. The custom bike also features different cycle parts. Up front, the conventional telescopic front forks have been replaced with upside-down units, while the rear gets a mono unit on the left. It gets meaty tyres, ideal for off-road use with 140-section up front and a 150-section at the rear. Stopping power comes from the petal-type single disc brake in the front and the rear gets the same disc brake as seen on the Continental GT.

The motorcycle features a bobber kind of styling with chopped rear. The single seat layout has been placed just ahead of the rear wheel. Black coloured engine, exhaust pipe and alloy wheels adds sporty feel of the custom bike.

Similarly an Australian company MotoMax in January unveiled Royal Enfield Conti GT-Turbo. The outfit has fitted a turbocharger from a Suzuki Jimny to the Continental GT. The result is Continental GT's power has gone up to 42bhp which is 40 percent up from the stock 29bhp from the single-cylinder, 4 stroke, 535cc engine.