Royal Enfield, the leading mid-size motorcycle maker, on Thursday launched two new colour variants of its bestselling motorcycle variant, Classic. The Chennai-based automaker has introduced Gunmetal Grey colour option to Classic 350 and Stealth Black to Classic 500.

Model Price Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey Rs 1,59,677 Classic 500 Stealth Black Rs 2,05,213 Both prices, on-road Chennai

These two new variants will resonate with the new-age riders' sense of style, while they continue to embrace the pure motorcycling experience, a company statement said. Both the colour options come with matt finish. The picture shows the Classic 500 bathed in black colour giving it a sturdy, mean and masculine look. Both the motorcycles are also equipped with front and rear disc brakes.

The Classic 500 is powered by 499cc twinspark, air-cooled engine poised to generate 27.2bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The regular Classic 500 range is priced from Rs 1.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine, and can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The younger Classic model range price starts at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. The Classic as the name suggests comes with classic British bike styling of the 1950s; simple, harmonious, proportioned and finished.

Simple details like front and rear mudguards, headlight casing, fuel tank, oval tool box, exhaust fins, speedometer dials, single-seat spring saddle, tail light assembly and headlamp cap conform to the native imagery of British motorcycles in the aftermath of World War II.