Royal Enfield, the leading mid-size motorcycle maker, on Thursday launched two new colour variants of its bestselling motorcycle variant, Classic. The Chennai-based automaker has introduced Gunmetal Grey colour option to Classic 350 and Stealth Black to Classic 500.
|Model
|Price
|Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey
|Rs 1,59,677
|Classic 500 Stealth Black
|Rs 2,05,213
|Both prices, on-road Chennai
These two new variants will resonate with the new-age riders' sense of style, while they continue to embrace the pure motorcycling experience, a company statement said. Both the colour options come with matt finish. The picture shows the Classic 500 bathed in black colour giving it a sturdy, mean and masculine look. Both the motorcycles are also equipped with front and rear disc brakes.
The Classic 500 is powered by 499cc twinspark, air-cooled engine poised to generate 27.2bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The regular Classic 500 range is priced from Rs 1.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
The Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine, and can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The younger Classic model range price starts at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. The Classic as the name suggests comes with classic British bike styling of the 1950s; simple, harmonious, proportioned and finished.
Simple details like front and rear mudguards, headlight casing, fuel tank, oval tool box, exhaust fins, speedometer dials, single-seat spring saddle, tail light assembly and headlamp cap conform to the native imagery of British motorcycles in the aftermath of World War II.