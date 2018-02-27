Royal Enfield's Classic 350 is one of the hot-selling cruiser bikes India. The typical laid-back style, relaxed riding position, and the chrome-bathed detailing attract cruiser bike lovers into the territory of Royal Enfield and it is priced competitively, as well. However, Benelli's new motorcycle is set to give a stiff competition to the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The model in question is the Imperiale 400 which Benelli showcased at the EICMA show in Milan in November 2017. The Indian subsidiary, DSK Benelli is planning to launch the Imperiale 400, retro-styled, single cylinder motorcycle in mid-2018, reports Bikeadvice.

Benelli Imperiale 400 comes with an array of parts that will satiate the hunger of classic bike lovers starting from the twin-pod instrument cluster. The teardrop-shaped tank with a rubber grip, split seats, and chrome bits add to the retro cruiser flavor of the Imperiale 400. The motorcycle is based on a double cradle, steel tubular frame.

The Imperiale 400 is powered by a 373.5cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine with fuel injection. It will develop a little over 19.4bhp at 5500rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 3500rpm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox and is Euro 4 compliant. The Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a slightly lesser displacement 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine. However, it develops 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Benelli Imperiale 400 boast off telescopic forks up front and double shock absorbers at the rear. It gets disc brakes at the front (300mm) and rear (240mm), and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The premium cycle parts and fuel-injected engine are the USP of the Imperiale 400 against the Royal Enfield Classic 350. However, If DSK Benelli makes a blunder by pricing it premium, there are chances that Imperiale 400 may not make any impact in the hierarchy of the segment. DSK Benelli is expected to manufacture the Imperiale 400 in India that will allow them to price it competitively against its rivals.