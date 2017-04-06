After the fuel injection equipped version of the Himalayan motorcycle made its debut on the website of Royal Enfield in India, the company's popular model, the Bullet has now been listed on the official site with fuel injection. The update is following the Supreme Court's order to implement BS-IV norms in India from April 1, 2017.

The fuel supply in the Bullet was earlier taken care of by carburettor. According to the website, there is no other change made on the Bullet except the addition of the FI. The price of the model with new features is yet to be known. Royal Enfield sells the Bullet in three variants—Bullet 500, Bullet 350 and Bullet ES. As of now, only the Bullet 500 has gained fuel injection.

Fuel Injection equipped engine directly delivers fuel into the combustion chamber by the means of an injector. Fuel injection atomises the fuel through a small nozzle under high pressure. The system ensures smoother and more consistent and quick throttle response, hassle-free cold starting and easier adjustment to the ambient temperatures. It also helps in better fuel efficiency and less maintenance needs.

Mechanically, the Bullet 500 continues to be powered by a 499 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now gets electronic fuel injection. The engine is tuned to churn out 27.2bhp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm at 4,000rpm, mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The Bullet gets 280mm disc with 2-piston calliper at the front and 153mm drum at the rear. It employs 35mm telescopic forks at the front, while the rear gets twin gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload, offering 80mm travel.

All Royal Enfield motorcycles, except the 350cc range - Bullet 350, Classic 350 and the Thunderbird 350—has now been updated with FI. Royal Enfield is expected to reveal the prices of the updated models soon.