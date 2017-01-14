Royal Enfield is on a spree of updating its best-sellers across the globe and the latest to receive the update are the Bullet and Continental GT models. Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, has unveiled the new 2017 models of its popular offerings Bullet and Continental GT, which are now updated to Euro-4 emission norms for the European market.

The 2017 models of the Bullet and Continental GT are expected to go on sale in Europe by February 2017, reports ZigWheels. While the updated 2017 models stay very much within the styling and designs of the current models, both the bikes are now compliant to Euro-4 emission norms. In addition to this, the 2017 Bullet and Continental GT models also get safety feature ABS as standard fitment.

Other changes in the new models include new passenger seat in the Bullet and both the models now get rear disc brake. While other details including the power output of the new models are scanty at this point of time, report suggests that the engines in both the Bullet and Continental GT are likely to remain the same. Royal Enfield is also expected to bring the same new updated models of the Bullet and Continental GT to India sometimes in March.

Recently, the company updated its Classic 350 range in India. It introduced the new 2017 Classic 350 motorcycle inspired by the Redditch series motorcycles in three variants -- Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue. At an on-road price of Rs 1,57,577 in Mumbai, the Classic 350 Redditch comes powered by 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine, and can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission.