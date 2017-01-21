1 / 2



Royal Enfield patrons now have all the more reason to rejoice. DC Designs, the celebrated name for designs and concept cars, has entered the two-wheeler customisation market and what is coming out first from its sub-brand -- the DC2 -- is the styling kit for Royal Enfield Bullet models.

The DC2 CarbonShot, the body-kit for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, comes at an all-inclusive price of Rs 76,000 (exclusive of Royal Enfield motorcycle). The bookings for DC2 CarbonShot are open for Rs 25,000 and deliveries are expected to commence by June.

DC2 CarbonShot-- Royal Enfield Bullet 350

It includes all-LED headlamp and front indicators in billet casing, along with leather and steel single rider seat and integrated LEDs for tail light and rear indicators. Other custom-made features are carbon rear fender and micro fender, billet aluminium and carbon mixed battery cover and fuel tank cover made of billet, chrome and carbonfibre. The bike will not get any mechanical updates.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350—specs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, twinspark, aircooled engine that can churn out 19.8bhp of power at 5250rpm and 28Nm of torque at 4000rpm, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. It measures 2060mm long, 790mm wide and 1205mm tall and comes with a wheelbase of 1350mm. It offers a ground clearance of 140mm. Royal Enfield's product line‐up in India includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement along with Continental GT 535cc café racer and the purpose built Himalayan powered by the new LS410 engine.