Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based motorcycle maker, has been testing a new motorcycle on different terrains for a while now. Since the company has not divulged the details about what is considered an upcoming motorcycle, the rumour mills continue to have a field day. The latest bit from Moneycontrol is that the new 750cc motorcycle will make its debut at the upcoming EICMA in November.

Believed to be a flagship 750cc offering of Royal Enfield, the bike has been caught on camera on a number of occasions being put through tests in India and overseas further heightening the talks. Aside from this, the report also indicates that the new Royal Enfield motorcycle could be called Interceptor. Surprisingly, the name 'Interceptor' has also been previously linked with the upcoming Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle. On this too, the company remains tightlipped and has not given anything away so far.

The flagship motorcycle is expected come powered by a parallel-twin 750cc engine, which is rumoured to churn out 45-50bhp and a peak torque of more than 60Nm. This engine is also expected to be the company's most powerful mill. Spy pictures also indicate that the motorcycle will employ a telescopic suspension at the front and Paioli shock absorbers at the rear.

The new 750cc engine on several occasions was spotted in Continental GT disguise. While the cafe racer spotted still looks identical to the model, which is currently retailed in the market, the Continental GT does feature distinguishable changes. This 750cc vehicle will be the first motorcycle developed by the Royal Enfield Technology Centre in Britain. Royal Enfield Interceptor will be pitted against Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 3 lakh, the Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle is expected to get disc brakes and ABS.