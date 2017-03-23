Last June, motor buffs across the globe got an eyeful of the bigger engine of Royal Enfield, when it was spied testing in continental GT disguise on the roads of Spain. Almost a year since then, the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has now begun testing the bigger, and more powerful engine on roads closer home in India, once again in Continental GT 750 guise.

The cameras of TeamBHP have been at work again clicking what are probably the first ever spy shots of Royal Enfield's Continental GT with a 750cc in-line twin cylinder engine on Indian roads. Obviously, there is still no word on the launch time-frame, both in the local and international markets, but the sighting of the model in itself should be good music to the ears of the growing fan base of the niche-bike maker down south.

Royal Enfield 750cc Continental GT

As said, the new 750cc engine was spotted in Continental GT disguise. While the café racer spotted still looks identical to the model, which is currently retailed in the market, the Continental GT does feature distinguishable changes. Amongst them, the prominent change is the dual-exhaust.

So what are the changes? The Continental GT in the latest images has the turn indicators positioned higher in line with the taillamps, whereas the current model has it placed below the tail lamps. Other notable difference is the change in the drive chain and sprocket to the left side, instead of the right side, a position followed by Royal Enfield in its previous offerings. There is also a shift in the gas charged shocks, which has now been moved on top of the suspension.

Coming to the engine, we still have not got much information on the new 750cc engine. However, rumours floating on the web suggest that the Royal Enfield could launch the new offering with the larger displacement engine of 750cc by late 2018. The 750cc engine is rumoured to churn out a power of 45-50bhp and a peak torque of more than 60Nm. This engine is also expected to be the company's most powerful mill and it could be used in the upcoming models of the company.

A previous report had said that the Royal Enfield's 750cc motorcycle will be called Interceptor. Royal Enfield produced the 700 Interceptor, 692 Interceptor and 750 Interceptor motorcycle models between 1960 and 1970 when it was a fully British entity.

Source: TeamBHP