Royal Enfield has been working on its flagship 750cc bike for over a year now. The test mules of the purported bike, first seen on foreign roads, were also spotted multiple times on Indian roads. Looks like the Chennai-based motorcycle maker is currently in the last stage of testing and the final product could be unveiled soon.

Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan sales on hold since April 2017; here's why

New spy shots of the 750cc bike from Autocar India sheds some light on the upcoming model. The 750cc equipped model has the double-cradle frame created for the Continental GT. It looks like only a double-cradle frame will be able to handle 750cc engine from Royal Enfield's stable at present. Hence, the first model featuring the 750cc is expected to be Continental GT itself. However, Royal Enfield may rename the model to give it a separate identity.

The motorcycle is fitted with a longer seat to accommodate a pillion rider unlike the Continental GT's single-seat configuration. The seat also features a grab rail.

The mill gets a fuel-injection system. The carburettor seen in the previous spy shots is absent in new images indicating the motorcycle will pack a punch.

The images also show the motorcycle is fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomps at both ends. In the previous test mules, the tyres were Pirelli Sport Demon. The new tyres already work remarkably in the Triumph's new Bonneville family. The bike oozes great retro appeal. In addition, both tyres are fitted with disc brakes and ABS is expected as standard.

On the whole, it looks like Royal Enfield has done the homework for the new 750cc motorcycle. Expected prices for the flagship Royal Enfield motorcycle is around Rs 4 lakh. At that price point, it will give Harley-Davidson Street 750 a run for its money. The premium features also indicate Royal Enfield want to dent the sales of Street 750 with its new motorcycle.

Royal Enfield is eyeing global leadership in 350cc to 750cc category. The new 750cc bike will be a major step.

Source: Autocar