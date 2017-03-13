Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of the 2017 models in India. The new range with updated features, which went on sale in the UK in earlier January 2017, is reportedly heading for its launch in the Indian market and the company is expected to announce it shortly.

A report of CarandBike says that the new 2017 range of motorcycles are open for bookings at some of the dealers of the company and the deliveries of the models are likely to begin by April this year. The new range of models with updated features are already said to have hit the assembly line.

Royal Enfield 2017 range—what to expect?

Royal Enfield's product line‐up in India includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement along with Continental GT 535cc café racer and purpose built Himalayan. The 2017 range of models will get BS-IV compliant engine and Auto Headlamp On (AHO) as standard.

At the international market, in the new avatar, while the Classic 500 and Himalayan have Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), the updated Classics 500 also features rear disc brakes. Other changes in the new models include new passenger seat in the Bullet and both the models now get rear disc brake. Other details including the power output of the new models are scanty at this point of time.

The updated models of Royal Enfield are also likely to see hike in its prices.

Source: CarandBike