Leicester City sacking Claudio Ranieri just nine months after he guided them to their first-ever Premier League title sent shockwaves around the footballing world. Following that news, a number of managers' names have come up to take over from the Italian including Guus Hiddink and Alan Pardew.

The latest manager to be linked with the Leicester City job is former Liverpool and England manager Roy Hodgson. It is being said that Hodgson held secret talks with the Leicester City officials and Leicester's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is believed to favour him because of his Premier League experience.

Roy Hodgson has managed the likes of Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham during his time as a manager in the Premier League. But he has been out of a job since he left his post as the manager of the England national team after their horrible performance in the Euro 2016.

For now though, it is being reported that Claudio Ranieri's former assistant Craig Shakespeare is a frontrunner for the job after he masterminded a Leicester City win over Liverpool in his first game in charge.

Following Ranieri's sacking, Shakespeare did say that he would love to take over as Leicester City manager and if can mastermind another victory over fellow strugglers Hull City in their next fixture, he will get the job at least until the end of the season.

Since stepping down as manager of England, Roy Hodgson has stated that he wants to get back to management with a club one last time before he calls time on his career. However, Hodgson is only being lined up as a contingency plan by the Leicester City officials in case Craig Shakespeare proves incapable of saving Leicester City from the drop.

Leicester City might just choose to stick with Shakespeare at least until the end of the season if he can put together a good set of results. Also, the fact that he knows the whole Leicester City team inside out having been with them during their title winning season might be another plus point. This also gives Leicester City officials the chance to assess their options and make a much better appointment in the summer should they need to do so.