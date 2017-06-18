Carrie Fisher
Actress Carrie Fisher attends "Backstage at the Geffen" in Los Angeles March 22, 2014.Reuters

New findings released by Coroner officials stated that actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, a life-threatening situation in which a person stops breathing for several seconds while asleep.

Even singer-songwriter and guitarist Jerome John Garcia apparently died from sleep apnea. The Grateful Dead singer also struggled with weight problems, drug addiction, diabetics and heavy smoking. He was found dead in his room in a rehabilitation clinic on August 9, 1995.

Here is a list of other popular celebrities who has suffered with sleep apnea:

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell at the premiere of I Am Because We Are at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.Creative Commons/ David Shankbone

The American entertainer was diagnosed with sleep apnea and she was waking up for more than 200 times while asleep after struggling to breath for up to 40 seconds.

Roseanne Barr

Actress Rosanne Barr arrives for the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne in Los Angeles, U.S., August 4, 2012.Reuters

The 64-year-old actress and comedian opened up about sleep apnea through the reality show Roseanne's Nuts, which was aired on Lifetime channel. The actress revealed that she found out about the situation during a sleep study.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal laughs while telling a story during his announcement of his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) at a news conference at his home in Windermere, Florida.Reuters

The former professional basketball player was diagnosed with sleep apnea after his girlfriend noticed that he was not breathing at times while asleep.

Regis Philbin

TV personality Regis Philbin arrives for the International Emmy Awards in New York, November 19, 2012.Reuters

The media personality also went through a similar situation as his wife urged him to get treated for sleep apnea in 2009.

Daniel Lawrence Whitney

Cast member Larry the Cable Guy poses at the premiere of "Cars 3" at the convention center in Anaheim, California U.S., June 10, 2017.Reuters

The stand-up comedian and actor, who is popularly known as Larry the Cable Guy, was opened up about sleep apnea during an interview in 2011.

Quincy Jones

Music producer Quincy Jones poses at a premiere for the Netflix original film "Sandy Wexler" in Los Angeles, California.Reuters

The record producer and actor also suffered from sleep apnea.

Randy Jackson

Musician Randy Jackson arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, CaliforniaReuters

The American entertainer was also diagnosed with sleep apnea and he revealed about it while he was serving as a judge in the show, American Idol.