Actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal was on Friday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Rose Valley chit-fund scam. Chit fund scams thus came back to haunt the Trinamool Congress — of which Pal is a member.

Pal — who acted in a number of Bengali films, but only one Hindi film, which also starred Madhuri Dixit on her debut — had been summoned to the North 24 Parganas office of the CBI on Friday for questioning in connection with the scam. He was arrested after the interrogation.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to react to the development, with its spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien tweeting: "So now political attrocities against those opposed to #NoteBandi and with the movement. We will fight it out. [sic]" He added: "Many film stars directors,sports persons r brand ambassadors. So what next ? Those from BIP who are brand ambassadors will also be? Right ? [sic]"

Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can soon be expected to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, accusing him of using agencies under the Central government to exact some sort of vendetta on her and members of her party.