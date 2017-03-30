Ever since her back-to-back humiliating losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the entire UFC world expected Ronda Rousey to end her UFC career. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion has not commented on her future as of now, but president Dana White said he does not expect her to get back into the octagon.

"In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now – again I don't like saying right here right now because it's up to her – but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done. "She's going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting," White was quoted as saying.

Despite White making those comments, there could still be hope for all the Ronda fans out there. In February she posted a picture on Instagram that read: 'A ship in the harbour is safe, but that's not what ships are for.' She also quoted JK Rowling after her loss to Nunes which read: "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life".

No one really knows what these posts mean and if she actually is thinking about getting back into the octagon. Since losing to Nunes, Rousey has made an appearance on the TV show Blindspot and while she has not spoken about returning, a post from strength and nutrition trainer Dan Garner suggests a comeback could be on the horizon.

Garner posted a picture of Rousey on his Instagram account that read: "Wanted to give a good welcoming post to Ronda Rousey who has just recently joined the team, and is all set for the comprehensive nutritional programming process with myself. Excited to have her on board and to accomplish some great things with her this year. Let's go!"

Again, no one really knows if she just wants to stay in shape or if she is actually looking to get back to UFC. But the last part of Garner's post, which said he is looking to accomplish some great things with Rousey this year gives us a hint that her fighting days might not quite be done.