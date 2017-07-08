Both Manchester United and Chelsea were looking to add a big name to their squads in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Blues wanted a striker, with Spaniard Diego Costa hinting his intentions to leave Stamford Bridge while United were looking for someone to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Both the teams had set sights on Romelu Lukaku, who scored 25 goals for Everton in the 2016-17 league season. United were confident of closing the deal for £75m while it was reported that Chelsea were ready with a 11th-hour bid to match the offer for Lukaku, who left Stamford Bridge three years ago.

However, United ended all speculations on Saturday when they announced they had finalised Lukaku's fee with Everton. The Toffees' interest in Wayne Rooney is believed to have helped the Red Devils beat the Premier League champions in the 24-year-old's deal.

"#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms," a Tweet on United's official handle read.

Lukaku is currently on a holiday in Los Angeles with his close friend and new teammate Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford last season. The Belgian will complete his medical at the United States and is expected to join the team in their pre-season tour in America.

Right after the announcement about the big-budget move was made on Saturday, July 8, reactions started pouring in. From United fans trolling their Chelsea counterparts to Poga shaking a leg after hearing the news from Lukaku himself, check out what is being said about the £75m signing.