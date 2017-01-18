Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim finally ended on a happy note, but its followers are urging for more from the creators. They are eagerly waiting for SBS to release an official statement regarding its next instalment.

During its 20-episode run, the medical drama kept its viewers on the edge of their seats with several surprising twists and turns. Even the special episode, which was aired on January 17, introduced a lot of unexpected plot twists.

The Korean mini-series kick-started with an impressive television rating of 12 percent and it continued to keep the pace until the last episode. It managed to garner an average of 22 percent viewership ratings over the period of time.

However, the show failed to impress its overseas audiences, who were looking forward to it mainly because it was scheduled to telecast at the time-slot of highly appreciated history drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Although the premiere episode was well appreciated by the K-drama fans across the globe, the Korean mini-series eventually started receiving criticisms from its overseas followers. The negative reviews were focused on its slow-paced storyline.

So, it remains to be seen if SBS will give green light to the medical drama just by considering the viewership ratings. But the chances for a new instalment of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim are very unlikely.

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that the creators of the Korean mini-series might come up with a spin-off series revolving around the lives of Kang Dong-joo and Yoon Seo-jung at Doldam Hospital.