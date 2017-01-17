Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim has come to an end with episode 20. But there are many things that viewers are still curious about. Most of them will be answered through a special episode this Tuesday, January 17, at 10pm KST on SBS.

The Korean mini-series will focus on the male protagonist Boo Yong-joo a.k.a Kim Sa-bu and his journey from Geodae Hospital to Doldam Hospital. It will also introduce a new character to the followers and it will be none other than his first love, played by Signal actress Kim Hye Soo.

However, before getting into the details, here is a quick recap of the finale. The sequel began with a verbal encounter between Do Yoon-wan and Han Suk-kyu's character, which eventually turned into a physical fight.

During the showdown, the chief surgeon of Doldam Hospital got badly hurt. However, the intensity of his injury and the after-effects of it are yet to be revealed. Since the senior neurologist and the orthopaedist at Geodae Hospital paid a visit to him and asked him to take special care of his wrist, his juniors seem to be worried about the outcome.

Although the special congratulatory party to acknowledge the people who were involved in Chairman Shin's artificial heart transplant surgery was abruptly concluded, Do In-bum got to learn a lot about his father's dirty business. He finally decided to leave his father alone and continue to serve the patients admitted at the countryside hospital.

Fearing loss of his power, Do Yoon-wan paid a visit to the chairman and tried to justify himself. However, Joo Hyun's character was not aware of any of the things that happened at the super speciality hospital. The sequel concluded by teasing happy ending for Boo Yong-joo and the loyal staff members at Doldam Hospital.

The upcoming episode will revolve around the countryside hospital and feature the male protagonist's past life. It will also follow the onscreen couple Kang Dong-joo and Yoon Seo-jung. The promo indicates that the two will get involved in a heated argument. Will they break up?

Click here to watch Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The special episode will also be available online via live streaming for the K-drama fans across the globe.

