With just three episodes left for the finale of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim, the Korean mini-series is likely to take an interesting turn in episode 18. The sequel is scheduled to air on SBS next Monday, January 9, at 10pm KST.

Watch Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim episode 17 online

In episode 17, Kim Sa-bu a.k.a Boo Yong-joo successfully completed the highly-risky heart transplantation surgery of Chairman Shin with the help of young surgeons Yoon Seo-jung, Kang Dong-joo and Do In-bum. While the staff members of Doldam Hospital were rejoicing their victory, Do Yoon-wan was planning his next move against the rival.

The president of Geodae Hospital took the help of a tabloid journalist to secretly investigate on the male protagonist and he found out the blue print for converting the country-side hospital to a trauma centre.

Although the antagonist tried to use the documents to prove that Han Suk-kyu's character is using Chairman Shin for his own benefits, he failed to do so. The chief surgeon of Doldam Hospital presented a letter of authorisation written by his VIP patient that gives him the rights to treat him until his recovery.

The episode ended by teasing a new rivalry between the two senior surgeons, Do Yoon-wan and Boo Yong-joo. So it remains to be seen if Choi Jin-ho's character will harm the chairman to retain his position at Geodae Hospital.

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that the tabloid journalist will team up with the male protagonist to move against President Do. He is likely to reveal the truth behind the medical student's death at Geodae Hospital.

However, SBS is yet to release the official trailer and promotional images of for the upcoming episode. So, the fans will have to wait for the telecast of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim episode 18 on January 9 to find out what lies ahead for Boo Yong-joo a.k.a Kim Sa-bu. Until then, they can catch up with the first 12 episodes of the Korean mini-series online here.