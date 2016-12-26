Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will not return with a new episode on SBS this Monday, December 26. Episode 15 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 27, as the Korean period drama has gone on a short hiatus.

The upcoming episode is likely to feature new challenges for the lead protagonist Boo Yong-joo a.k.a. Kim Sa-bu and the staff members of Doldam Hospital as Chairman Shin's family members try to stop them from operating him.

From the series of events featured in episode 14, it is quite evident that the relatives of Joo Hyun's character are not really pleased with his decision. They will team up with President Do Yoon-wan to move against the male lead.

Meanwhile, the shocking cliffhanger also indicates that the chairman is hiding something about his health condition. It shows Han Suk-kyu's character checking his medical history and realising that things are more complicated than he expected. So, it can be assumed that it will be one of the toughest tasks of his career.

The young surgeons of Doldam Hospital, including Kang Dong-joo, Yoon Seo-jung and Do In-bum, will get a chance to learn a lot from their mentor through the highly risky surgery of Chairman Shin. But it remains to be seen whether they utilise this opportunity to excel in their profession or to compete with each other in the operation theatre.

Episode 15 of the SBS medical drama might also feature new details about Boo Yong-joo's past at Geodae Hospital and his connection with the relatives of Chairman Shin. It seems like the young patient's death was not the only thing that caused his suspension.

However, the fans of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will have to wait until Tuesday to find out more about the VIP patient. Until then they can watch the first 14 episodes of the Korean mini-series online here.