Kim Yoo Yeon-seok and Kim Min-jae in SBS medical drama Romantic Doctor Teacher.

The ratings for the South Korean popular drama series are out and as per reports Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim has topped it with all time high ratings. Despite the competition, Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim topped the viewership ratings with 25.1 percent this week.

The television ratings released by dramabeans is for the week of January 2 to January 8. While Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim has topped the television ratings this week, The Legend of Blue Sea also continues to do well.

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim tops the list with an all-time high of 25 percent, followed by Hwarang with around 8 percent and Night Light with a low rating of around 4.7 percent. The midweek, Wednesday and Thursday, rating are topped by Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun starrer The Legend of the Blue Sea. Min Ho-Ji Hyun starrer scored an all-time high ratings of 18.3 percent this week. The romantic fantasy drama series is followed by Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-ju with an average 5.4 percent in the second spot.

tvN's The Lonely Shining Goblin has topped the weekend rating chart. The Lonely Shining Goblin scored the highest rating of around 15 percent on Friday, but on Saturday, KBS drama Laurel Tree Tailors has taken the top slot with 27.4 percent.

Check out the ratings below, as provided by dramabeans.

Monday, Jan. 2 Episode Station Rating
Hwarang 5 KBS 7.6%
Night Light 13 MBC 4.1%
Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 16 SBS 22.1%
Rude Miss Young-ae Season 15 19 tvN 3.2%
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Hwarang 6 KBS 8.0%
Night Light 14 MBC 4.7%
Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 17 SBS 25.1%
Rude Miss Young-ae Season 15 20 tvN 3.9%
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Oh My Geum-bi 14 KBS 6.1%
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-ju 14 MBC 5.4%
Legend of the Blue Sea 14 SBS 17.8%
Thursday, Jan. 5
Oh My Geum-bi 15 KBS 7.2%
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-ju 15 MBC 5.4%
Legend of the Blue Sea 15 SBS 18.3%
Friday, Jan. 6
Solomon's Perjury 5 JTBC 1.6%
The Lonely Shining Goblin 11 tvN 15.0%
Saturday, Jan. 7
Laurel Tree Tailors 39 KBS 27.4%
Blow Breeze 38 MBC 13.8%
Father, I'll Take Care of You 16 MBC 10.9%
Our Gap-soon 36 SBS 9.7%
Our Gap-soon 37 SBS 16.3%
Solomon's Perjury 6 JTBC 0.8%
The Lonely Shining Goblin 12 tvN 14.9%
