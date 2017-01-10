The ratings for the South Korean popular drama series are out and as per reports Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim has topped it with all time high ratings. Despite the competition, Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim topped the viewership ratings with 25.1 percent this week.

The television ratings released by dramabeans is for the week of January 2 to January 8. While Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim has topped the television ratings this week, The Legend of Blue Sea also continues to do well.

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim tops the list with an all-time high of 25 percent, followed by Hwarang with around 8 percent and Night Light with a low rating of around 4.7 percent. The midweek, Wednesday and Thursday, rating are topped by Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun starrer The Legend of the Blue Sea. Min Ho-Ji Hyun starrer scored an all-time high ratings of 18.3 percent this week. The romantic fantasy drama series is followed by Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-ju with an average 5.4 percent in the second spot.

tvN's The Lonely Shining Goblin has topped the weekend rating chart. The Lonely Shining Goblin scored the highest rating of around 15 percent on Friday, but on Saturday, KBS drama Laurel Tree Tailors has taken the top slot with 27.4 percent.

Check out the ratings below, as provided by dramabeans.