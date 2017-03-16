Rumours of Salman Khan dating Romanian model Iulia Vantur has been doing the rounds since last year. While Salman has always maintained that he will not get married, latest buzz is that Iulia is desperate to tie the knot with him.

According to Mid-Day, a foreign model, who is dating a Bollywood superstar, and has been doing everything possible to get married to him. Although the article did not mention any name, it looks like the gossip is about none other than Salman and Iulia.

"Rumour has it that a foreign model who has been dating one of Bollywood's biggest superstars for a while now is really trying to get the two to tie the knot. The superstar, who is known for his 'bachelor' status, has said in repeated interviews that he plans to stay single for the rest of his life and marriage isn't on the cards any time soon," the report said.

"These comments have reportedly got the girlfriend really worried and she has been making numerous visits to astrologers to help salvage this relationship. The two are in love and she's really hoping to take this somewhere with him," it added.

If the buzz is true and if it is really about Salman and Iulia, the Romanian beauty really seems to be desperate to become Mrs. Khan.