Rumours are rife that the lead pair of Korean drama Goblin, Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun, has fallen in love while filming for the tvN show.

Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun played lovers Kim Shin and Eun Tak on the fantasy drama and over the course of time they even developed a close bond, which is evident from the behind-the-scenes footage released online. On numerous occasions the pair is seen kidding around while filming emotional scenes and it is evident that they have come closer since filming began. However, it is not immediately known if they have actually fallen in love while filming.

A footage of Gong Yoo saying Kim Go Eun is pretty has also been released, and this is what has given rise to romance rumours.

On Sunday, the cast and crew had a party to celebrate the success of Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and actor Jung Young Ki shared a video on Instagram that showed Kim Go Eun blowing the candles on a cake and Gong Yoo suddenly jumping up from behind her, similar to what his character Kim Shin did on the fantasy drama.

#도깨비 #도깨비종방연 #지은탁 #김고은 #도깨비 #공유 #소환 이미 새해 복 아주 많이 받았습니다! 고맙습니다! 함께 할 수 있어서 정말 행복했어요~ A video posted by 국문과 출신 배우 정영기. 정煐禥.정英氣 空手來空手去 (@jungyoungki101) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:54am PST

TvN will be airing two special episodes of Goblin in February that will feature interviews, bloopers and other behind-the-scenes footage. The cast and crew of the show are also preparing to head to Thailand for a well-deserved break to celebrate the success of Goblin.