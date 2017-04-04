It might seem that Juventus are on the verge of lifting the Italian Serie A title this season as well, but the fact of the matter is that the likes of Roma, Napoli and Lazio are not far behind in the race. Eight domestic league matches remain for the Italian clubs and the time is now-or-never for the other big sides to catch up with Juve.

While the aim of gaining supremacy in the league table may or may not be possible for the other big Italian sides, the quest for silverware is yet not over. The Coppa Italia 2017 (Italian Football Cup) still keeps the top four of the Serie A 2016-17, very much in the title contention.

The second leg semifinal matches of the Coppa Italia kick off Tuesday, with Roma taking on Napoli in a crucial Derby del Sole (Derby of the Sun).

The Coppa Italia 2017 semifinal first leg results:

Team A Score Team B Venue Juventus 3-1 Napoli Turin Lazio 2-0 Roma Rome

Lazio clearly has the advantage entering into their second leg fixture and with the match being a 'home game' for Rome, the advantage for AS Roma doesn't seem to be there...since the Stadio Olimpico is shared by both football sides.

Nevertheless, Roma definitely won't back out without a fight.

"The game will be the icing to a very tasty cake. We've put in the work to make sure that our season doesn't end after the derby," Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has mentioned ahead of the match.

Striking thing is that even Lazio legend and coach Simone Inzaghi isn't giving it up. "We'll need to have a humble game and one with sacrifice. We're aware of our strengths. We need a lot of heart and a lot of head, but above all humility."

Match schedule

Date: April 4

Time: 6:45 pm GMT (12:15 am IST [Wednesday])

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where to watch

Italy: TV - RAI Uno. Live stream - YouTube.

UK: TV - Sky Sports Mix. Live stream - Sky Go.

US: TV - fubo TV.

India: No telecast.

Live score: Twitter.