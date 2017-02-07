Juventus, with 54 points, are one of the favourites for the Serie A title, but other teams like Roma are constantly trying to push them. Roma, who have accumulated 47 points, lie on third place and can close the gap to four points, but for that to happen they will have to defeat Fiorentina in a huge encounter at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Tuesday.

There is a serious need for Roma to get back to their winnings way after losing their last Serie A match. After losing to Sampodria in the Serie A, they will be more than eager to deliver the goods against the in-form Fiorentina.

Manager Luciano Spalletti will hope that his players play some quality football against Fiorentina. He will want an answer from his team, after Sampodria loss, though they did defeat Cesena in the Coppa Italia.

When Roma and Fiorentina met last time in the Serie A, Spalletti's team lost and the manager felt that his team was not impressive in the final third, especially they lacked in the finishing department. But Spalletti believes the team has improved since then, and remains confident ahead of the Fiorentina clash.

"In that game we could have taken our chances differently and better. The team has matured, built up character and improved, but there are still more improvements that can be made. We need to offer more in terms of how quickly we attack, as well as keeping the solidity and consistency from recent games – the match in Genoa aside. I don't think we're going through a bad spell. We haven't put in exceptional performances but we're doing alright," Roma's official website quoted manager as saying.

There is a feeling that Fiorentina might not have played upto their standards, which they should have this season. They have already lost five games this season. However, if one looks at their current form in the Serie A, there are plenty of positives. After their loss to Lazio mid-December last year in the Serie A, Fiorentina have been quite impressive, undergoing an unbeaten run, which also includes a massive victory against Juventus.

However, Fiorentina have some doubts over the participation of Gonzalo Rodriguez, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Nikola Kalinic.

There is nothing much to choose between the two teams in the Serie A, and the team playing consistent football for 90 minutes will have a great chance of picking up three points.

Where to watch live

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: Bein Sports, RAI International. Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect