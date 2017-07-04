Sweptail is not an easy-to-forget car. The British luxury carmaker unveiled the culmination of a customer's coachbuilt dream in May and the same model has now graced the ongoing 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Sweptail turned up for the Festival of Speed in the 'First Glance' category, drawing huge crowds. Rolls-Royce Sweptail is not just another addition to the garage of the little-known millionaire. At a cost of $12.8 million (approximately Rs 84 crore), the Sweptail is the most expensive car ever built.

The front of the Sweptail sports the iconic Rolls-Royce Pantheon grille milled from solid aluminium and hand polished to mirror finish. The striking characters of Rolls Royce are unmistakable on the side windscreen and the roofline, accentuating the length of the luxury motor. The rear of the Sweptail pays homage to the world of racing yachts.

What is truly special in the Sweptail is the panoramic glass roof which channels natural light inside cabin. It has been designed after the owner's vision for a coachbuilt two-seater coupe featuring a large panoramic glass roof. Polished aluminium rails frame the glass of the roof.

The two-seater cabin is another world of luxury. The car has polished Macassar Ebony and Paldao with Moccasin and Dark Spice leathers that adorn the seats, armrests and dashboard top. The Macassar Ebony veneer is plenty on display around the cabin. The bespoke two identical panniers behind the coach doors have an attached case to house gadgets.

The registration number 08 is milled from bars of aluminium with hand-polished finish. Rolls-Royce still refuses to reveal the details of powertrain.