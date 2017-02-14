- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
The engine-maker has been affected by the drop in the pound against the dollar since Brexit, and the £671m charges it has to pay after an investigation into corruption in the company.
Most popular