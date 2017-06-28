With the global debut of Dawn Black Badge at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, Rolls-Royce has driven into a new fascinating chapter in the company's Black Badge inspirational story.

Black Badge is Rolls-Royce's response to its small and select group of clients whose crave for marquee motor cars with specific, focused characteristics reflect their different takes on life and success they have scripted and the luxury they consume. For the uninitiated, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge range already has Ghost Black Badge and Wraith Black Badge.

Also Read: Meet cost prohibitive Rolls-Royce Sweptail; the culmination of a customer's coachbuilt dream

In the words of Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars: "Black Badge is for those driven by the same restless spirit that propelled company's forefather C.S Rolls' exploration of the limitations of powered land and air travel. It is an alter ego for our marquee that captivates the disrupters, the innovators and those that accept no limitations. Standing as a truly Bespoke response to the desires of a new breed of entrepreneur, Black Badge has already distinctly amplified the characters' of Ghost and Wraith motor cars, placing them into consciousness of those that seek a commanding presence in the objects they commission." The arrival of Dawn Black Badge makes it three models in the unique class and counting.

Dawn Black Badge



At the heart of the Black Badge Dawn is a remapped 6.6-litre Biturbo V12 engine tuned to generate an extra 30bhp over the car's already ample 563bhp, bringing the total to 593bhp along with a higher torque of 20Nm available from 1,500rpm, making it 840Nm.

Reflecting the marquee's Bespoke philosophy, Dawn Black Badge hosts a new interior with exquisite Black leather with Mandarin highlights, including a strip of orange highlight, which encircles the cabin at hip-height. As the name indicates, the highlight is an intense shade of black. Inspired by Rolls-Royce's aviation heritage and echoing advanced production techniques for stealth aircraft, threads of aircraft grade aluminium are woven together and then bonded in carbon fibre. The Physical Vapour Deposition technique has also been used to darken the air-vents throughout the interior and Sir Malcolm Campbell Infinity logo embroidered into the car's rear.

Dawn Black Badge is now available to the commission.