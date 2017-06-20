Of late, majority of the roles portrayed by actor Fahadh Faasil prove how he has matured since his debut movie Kaiyethum Doorath that even made him stay away from the limelight for over seven years. Now, after handling many serious roles, the young actor is all set to be seen as a college student in his next.

The son of veteran filmmaker Fazil has been roped in to play the lead role Gautham in Rafi's directorial venture Role Models. Photos of Fahadh donning a college uniform have surfaced online, and he looks very young in the pictures along with Sharafudheen, Vinayakan and Vinay Forrt.

Role Models marks the maiden association of Fahadh with Namitha Pramod, who will also be seen as a college student in the movie. However, it is understood that college campus becomes the backdrop only in certain portions and the movie is more about friendship and romance after college life.

Though the makers haven't spilled the beans on the project, it is expected to be a comedy entertainer. Recently, the makers had released the Teppu song Techille Penne from the Fahadh-starrer that was opened to mixed response from the audience. Renji Panicker, Suraj Venjaramood, Soubin Shahir, Srinda Arhaan, Rohini, Seetha and Aswathi Menon also form the ensemble cast of the movie, which is expected to hit the screens as an Eid release on June 24.

Meanwhile, Role Models is the second movie of Fahadh in 2017 after the blockbuster realistic entertainer Take Off. The actor garnered positive comments from the viewers for portraying the role of Manoj, the Indian Ambassador to Iraq, in the Mahesh Narayan directorial. He is also awating the release of Dileesh Pothan's second movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which will also release in June. Watch Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum teaser

Watch Thechille Penne song here: